Quantcast

Anne Arundel Exec Pittman set to sell constituents on Preakness deal

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 9, 2019

In the days since The Stronach Group and Baltimore announced a deal to keep running the Preakness Stakes in the city, the fact that Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman Jr. must convince his own constituents of the merits of the deal has gained little attention. While the proposal does not bank on funding from Anne ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo