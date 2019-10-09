Quantcast

Hogan appoints 2 to fill vacancies in House of Delegates

By: Associated Press October 9, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed two people to fill vacancies in the Maryland House of Delegates. Hogan appointed Carl Jackson and Cathi Forbes on Wednesday to the seats in the 141-member House. Both are Democrats who will represent districts in Baltimore County. Jackson is an analyst at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. ...

