Jury: Hospital not liable in death of man in law enforcement custody

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 9, 2019

A Baltimore jury found the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center was not at fault in the death of a man who jumped from a fifth-floor hospital window in 2015 while in the custody of the Baltimore County Department of Corrections. Maurice Nieves, 31, was brought to the hospital on Aug. 18, 2015, after he ...

