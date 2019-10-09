Quantcast

UM receives $3.75 million to study LGBTQ health issues

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 9, 2019

The University of Maryland Prevention Research Center will study mental health and health care for LGBTQ people as part of a national research effort funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers at the university hope the center’s studies can help support a population that is more likely to deal with mental health issues ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo