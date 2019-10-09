Quantcast

White House and Democrats clash over rules for impeachment

By: Associated Press Jonathan Lemire, Jim Mustian and Mike Balsamo October 9, 2019

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Constitution gives the House "the sole power of impeachment" — but it confers that authority without an instruction manual. Now comes the battle royal over exactly what it means. In vowing to halt all cooperation with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, the White House on Tuesday labeled the investigation "illegitimate" based on its own reading of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo