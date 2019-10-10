Quantcast

Crosby named Large PR Agency of the Year at Thoth Awards

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2019

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications was named Large Public Relations Agency of the Year by the National Capital Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. The honor was announced at the chapter’s 2019 Thoth Awards in Washington where Crosby also won two first-place awards for outstanding communications programs. The Large PR Agency of the Year Award recognizes exceptional ...

