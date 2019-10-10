Quantcast

Lorien Health Services earns gold in national tech competition

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2019

Lorien Health Services, a family-owned nursing home, assisted living, rehabilitation and residential services company based in Ellicott City, received the top award nationally from McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards. Lorien’s emphasis on quality care won the company gold in the skilled care division of the annual competition, which recognizes long-term care operators who demonstrate how technology has improved ...

