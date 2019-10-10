Quantcast

Woman admits she tried to protect, hide fraudster’s cash

By: Associated Press October 10, 2019

A Maryland woman has admitted to trying to hide her fraudster husband's cash during a federal investigation into his Ponzi scheme that stole hundreds of millions of dollars.

