Maryland waives its response to 2nd Amendment appeal

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 10, 2019

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office will take a wait-and-see approach to a U.S. Supreme Court challenge by gun rights advocates to the Maryland handgun permit law’s requirement that applicants provide the state with a “good and substantial reason” to carry a handgun outside the home. In papers filed with the justices this week, Assistant Maryland Attorney General ...

