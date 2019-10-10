Quantcast

Md. officials wary of potential changes in how project debt accounted for

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 10, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — State fiscal leaders are keeping an eye on potential reporting requirements that could affect the use of public-private partnerships for large government projects. The changes — possibly several years off — could require state and local governments to count public-private partnerships for projects for roads and even school construction as debt. Some worry that ...

