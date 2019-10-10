Quantcast

Spirit Airlines begins BWI service to Nashville

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2019

Low-cost air carrier Spirit Airlines announced Thursday it began daily, nonstop flights from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Nashville, Tennessee along with other routes in the South and Las Vegas. The Miramar, Florida-based airline also announced service to Las Vegas; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida and New Orleans, as well as flights to Tampa, Florida ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo