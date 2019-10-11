Dr. Bradley Schlaggar | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Bradley Schlaggar, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute, was elected to the board of directors of WYPR-FM 88.1, the National Public Radio station serving Baltimore.

As president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute, Schlaggar leads more than 2,700 full and part-time staff and faculty members to further advance the organization’s mission of improving the lives of children, adolescents and adults with disorders and injuries of the brain, spinal cord and musculoskeletal system.

Before joining Kennedy Krieger in 2018, Schlaggar served 19 years on the faculty of Washington University in the St. Louis School of Medicine, where he was the division head of pediatric and developmental neurology, co-director of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Research Center and neurologist-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Prior to his position as division head, he directed the pediatric neurology residency program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Washington University for eight years.

In addition to his role as president and CEO of the Institute, Schlaggar is a Zanvyl Krieger Faculty Endowed Chair and a professor of neurology and pediatrics at The Johns Hopkins University. He is a member of several organizations including the American Neurological Association, Society for Pediatric Research and the Child Neurology Society. He is also the co-founder and vice president of the Flux Society for Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience.

Schlaggar earned a Bachelor of Science from Brown University and both Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.