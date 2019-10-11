Quantcast

Emergent BioSolutions gets PRIME designation in Europe

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2019

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a Gaithersburg life sciences firm that makes products to address public health threats, has been granted an important designation in Europe that could speed development of a vaccine candidate.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo