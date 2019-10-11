Quantcast

JOHN R. GREIBER, JR. v. SADIE CASTRUCCIO

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2019

Torts -- Legal malpractice -- Interlocutory appeal This appeal is yet another of the many cases arising from the estate of Dr. Peter A. Castruccio, the late husband of Sadie Castruccio. In this case, Mrs. Castruccio accuses John R. Greiber, Jr., her late husband’s attorney and the personal representative of his estate, of legal malpractice. Mr. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo