John Walker | Maryland American Water

John “JW” Walker was named operations manager of the Bel Air water district with Maryland American Water.

In this role, Walker will oversee the daily operations of the company’s water treatment plant and reservoir, including managing capital resources, maintenance services as well as safety and environmental compliance. He will also work to ensure that Maryland American Water customers in Bel Air, Forest Hill and Fallston continue to receive high quality customer service and operational reliability.

Walker began his career with Maryland American Water in 2008 as a backhoe operator and field service representative. He also worked as a distribution contract supervisor, water production plant operator and a distribution working leader. From 2000 to 2008, Walker worked for the Maryland Military Department as a backhoe operator in the maintenance department and a military security officer.

He earned an associate degree from Harford Community College and holds a Maryland superintendent certification for surface water and a Class 4 water treatment license.

Walker lives in Bel Air with his wife, Maria; daughter, Emery; and son, Lev.

