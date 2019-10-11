Roger Hebden | Livanta LLC

Roger Hebden was named chief executive officer of government contracting firm Livanta LLC of Annapolis Junction.

Hebden joins Livanta with a 35 years of experience as manager, consultant, engineer, and entrepreneur in the software and health information technology industries. He is credited with starting up and running sales practices across the public sector and commercial markets.

Hebden was cofounder of Blueprint Technologies, a software architecture firm helping Fortune 5000 companies develop mission-critical applications. Subsequently, Mr. Hebden joined Microsoft to establish their healthcare services practice around the Affordable Care Act, focusing on state and local markets. He also oversaw business development for a privately held, global business outsourcing firm, establishing their federal healthcare practice.

Mr. Hebden received an MBA from the University of Maryland and is a graduate of Bucknell University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering. He is an advocate of expanding healthcare analytics and digital services to enhance patient experiences and outcomes.

