Thomas J. Cullen Jr. | Goodell DeVries

Thomas J. Cullen Jr., a partner at Goodell DeVries, has been inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Cullen has represented clients in complex pharmaceutical, product liability and toxic tort litigation for more than 30 years. He has taken cases to trial in more than 20 states while representing clients across the country as both national and trial counsel.

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship is extended by invitation only, and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.