Watch: Kapowza makes 3 home equity loan ads for Figure

Ads by a Baltimore creative agency feature a father and daughter sharing tender moments over a treehouse and a home, a man at a backyard luau talking to a sadder version of himself buried under credit card bills, and a borrower with a loan officer strapped to his back struggling to make space for others in an elevator.

Kapowza made the series of three commercials for a national television advertising campaign for San Francisco-based Figure, which uses blockchain technology to provide home equity loans. The national television campaign is the first for Figure since its launch in 2018.

Tree House from Kapowza on Vimeo.

The Baltimore company spent four days shooting the ads, teaming with Charmcine of Baltimore, which provided the camera equipment and director of photography; Rock Shore Media of Arbutus, which provided the 1st and 2nd Assistant Directors as well as helped produce the ads, and Serious Grip & Electric of Halethorpe, which provided lights and “other production odds and ends,” said Dan Schepleng, president and creative director of Kapowza. The company also worked with more than 40 other individual contractors on the project. “It takes an army,” Schepleng said.

The two homes used as locations in the treehouse ad are both near Towson. The soundstage, Bright Idea Studios, is in Baltimore. Actors were cast locally, through Pat Moran Casting in Baltimore. Kapowza used messaging and actors that they thought would resonate with Figure’s target audience market of homeowners 45 to 60 years old.

For the ad that uses a treehouse, Kapowza had to have it built and hung in the tree. “Took most of the day and then it stormed, only allowing us to film it for about 20 minutes,” Schepleng said.

Buried from Kapowza on Vimeo.

On the postproduction end, Digital Cave Media of Baltimore handled special effects and color correction and Studio Unknown of Catonsville handled sound design and mixing.

Production finished in late August and the television spots began running on HGTV and DIRECTV during the start of the 100th NFL season.

Bank Banker from Kapowza on Vimeo.