Best Week, Worst Week: Hopkins professor wins Nobel; PG delegate resigns, charged with wire fraud

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2019

A Johns Hopkins University doctor and professor shared science’s greatest prize this week, while a Prince George’s County delegate was forced to resign after being hit with a federal charge of wire fraud. Gregg L. Semenza, vascular program director with the Institute for Cell Engineering and a professor of genetic medicine at Johns Hopkins, won the ...

