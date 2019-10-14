Quantcast

Credit card companies tap new analytics to evaluate, lure customers

By: Special to The Daily Record Stephen Berberich October 14, 2019

Just like modern major league baseball, the credit card industry is operating in a league dominated by digital analytics, said Ted Rossman, industry analyst with CreditCards.com. Bank or other issuers supplement an applicant’s credit score with many other sets of data now. Here is today’s scorecard for context: Card network revenues have been leaping up for ...

