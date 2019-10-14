Quantcast

Group has reached deadline for $4B Md. education reform cost breakdown

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 14, 2019

Supporters and opponents of a proposed reform of public school education will finally get numbers they can crow about or shoot at. Members of the state's Blueprint for Maryland's Future Funding Work Group are expected Tuesday to vote on recommendations on how the state and local governments will split nearly $4 billion in costs over at ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo