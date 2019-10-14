Quantcast

Cerecor sells 5 products, sales force to focus on rare diseases

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor October 14, 2019

A Rockville biopharmaceutical company is selling five pediatric product lines and sales force to a Colorado firm in a deal worth more than $43 million so it can focus more on developing potentially lucrative treatments for rare diseases.

