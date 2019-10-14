ADVERTISEMENT

MARYLAND LEGAL AID

SUPERVISING ATTORNEY

EASTERN SHORE



Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) is seeking a Supervising Attorney for its Eastern Shore offices. Based in the Salisbury office, the Supervising Attorney will assist the Chief Attorney in managing the office’s legal, paralegal, and administrative staff. At the direction of the Chief, the Supervising Attorney is responsible for planning the work of the office, implementing the office’s priorities, assigning cases, hiring and training staff, and supervising and evaluating the work of staff to ensure quality legal representation for Maryland’s most vulnerable individuals. Qualified candidates must be admitted to practice in Maryland, or admitted in another jurisdiction; a graduate of an ABA approved law school and eligible for admission in Maryland. At least three years of experience in legal services and/or law firm management; interest and willingness to participate in the management of MLA’s services and programs; excellent oral and written communication skills; appellate advocacy experience preferred; experience in resource development desired; active community involvement; demonstrated ability to lead and manage a law office; command of technology, including Microsoft Office and a case management system.

https://www.mdlab.org/careers/ Apply directly at

