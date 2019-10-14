Quantcast

Maryland police officer dies after being shot

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman October 14, 2019

A Maryland police officer died Monday after he was found with a gunshot wound in a parking garage that was part of his regular patrol, authorities said.

