Quantcast

Md. startups post middling Q3 fundraising totals

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 14, 2019

Venture capital funding for Maryland-based companies fell during the year’s third quarter as investment in venture-backed firms fell nationally. Maryland firms raised $142 million across 16 deals, down from $231 million raised across 21 deals during the year’s second quarter, according to the quarterly PwC/CB Insights MoneyTree report. But while the quarter was not great, it ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo