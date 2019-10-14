Quantcast

Montgomery Co. files class-action suit against Juul over underage vaping

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 14, 2019

Montgomery County filed a potential class-action suit Friday alleging an e-cigarette manufacturer created an epidemic of underage nicotine addition by portraying its product and vaping as "a teen pop culture icon and status symbol." The lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. claims the company created a public nuisance by designing its e-cigarettes and packaging to appeal to kids ...

