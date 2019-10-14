Quantcast

Staples files last plea for justices’ review of Md. tax

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 14, 2019

In a final plea that the Supreme Court hear its appeal, office supply giant Staples Inc. has argued states will seek to tax more business conducted outside their borders if the justices do not void as unconstitutional Maryland’s taxation of fees the Massachusetts-based company collects from its Maryland franchisees. Staples filed its argument last week as ...

