Census Bureau seeks state data, including citizenship info

By: Associated Press Mike Schneider October 14, 2019

The U.S. Census Bureau is asking states for drivers' license records that typically include citizenship data and has made a new request for information on recipients of government assistance after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked plans to include a citizenship question in its 2020 population count.

