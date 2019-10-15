ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

Law firm in Hunt Valley focusing on toxic tort litigation, construction litigation, real estate litigation and transactions, and auto litigation is seeking an associate. This position offers the opportunity to gain significant litigation experience by handling litigation matters from inception through conclusion, control files, and maintain client contact. Ideal candidate has 2 – 5 years litigation experience, excellent academic record and writing skills, and desire for career growth. Clerkship a plus. Submit credentials to Chris Hagopian at:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.