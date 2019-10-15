Quantcast

Dismissal of class lawsuit over time-barred back rent collection is appealed

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 15, 2019

A rare class action against a group of defendants for alleged illegal debt collection practices was dismissed last month, but the plaintiffs will ask the Court of Special Appeals to revive it. The lawsuit, filed earlier this year in Baltimore City Circuit Court, alleged a class of property owners and managers illegally tried to collect “time-barred consumer debt” by filing ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo