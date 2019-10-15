Quantcast

Does Massachusetts have a model for Md. health insurance?

Commission hears proposal to move past reinsurance program

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 15, 2019

ANNAPOLIS -- The commission charged with finding permanent solutions to stabilize Maryland’s individual health insurance market heard Tuesday about how Massachusetts has achieved its gold-standard health insurance system along with some other options that could get more people covered in Maryland. But no single solution to replace the state’s current reinsurance program appears to be imminent ...

