LITIGATION ATTORNEY

Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC seeking litigation partner or associate with ESI and electronic discovery experience to participate in and assist its commercial litigation group on high profile and complex matters. Successful candidates should have at least 5 years experience in complex civil litigation matters in state and federal courts; advanced research and writing skills; and experience with ESI, rules and discovery. Compensation commensurate with experience.

