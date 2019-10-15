Quantcast

Sandy Spring Bank CEO Schrider looks past Revere purchase

By: Special to The Daily Record Christine Hansen October 15, 2019

Sandy Spring Bank President and CEO Daniel J. Schrider is shown outside the Olney branch. In September, Sandy Spring Bank announced a deal to acquire Rockville-based Revere Bank. In September Sandy Spring Bank announced a deal to acquire Revere Bank of Rockville. The combined bank would have assets of $11.2 billion, according to Sandy Spring. Sandy Spring ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo