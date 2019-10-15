Nakita Reed | Quinn Evans Architects

Nakita Reed, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, NOMA, GGP has joined the Baltimore office of Quinn Evans Architects as an associate.

An award-winning architect with experience throughout the mid-Atlantic, Reed is skilled in the preservation, restoration, and adaptive use of historic buildings, with a focus on sustainable strategies in design and construction. She has served as an architect and sustainability consultant on numerous projects, including new construction and existing building rehabilitations. She has been involved in design projects for private-sector clients as well as the U.S. General Services Administration, the Veterans Affairs Administration, the U.S. Navy, and public-sector agencies at the local level.

