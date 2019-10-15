ADVERTISEMENT

PART TIME LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

If you enjoy geeking over points of law, discovering twists to defend a case, and can time manage like a working parent running multiple carpools, you may be the lawyer for us. Small, fast paced insurance defense firm looking for p/t litigation associate, licensed in MD, experience preferred. It is never a dull day representing housing authorities. You cannot make up the stories we encounter defending a wide assortment of negligence, contract, employment discrimination, ADA/504, due process, housing discrimination, and Housing Act issues in the State and Federal Courts as well as before the EEOC and MCCR. Our offices are in Towson, but we each work limited hours in the office, not because we dislike each other, but because we like working from home. We text, email and talk daily, but see each other less frequently. Essential requirements are: ability to manage time, track time and bill time honestly; admitted to and in good standing with Maryland State Bar; proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, and Outlook) and willing to use/learn WordPerfect. Experience drafting pleadings, discovery, and some deposition and/or trial experience preferred. Have to be willing to go in the court room on smaller cases and work as co-counsel in bigger cases (premises security and heady Constitutional claims). Please send resume with cover letter, writing sample and salary request to Sallman@BlackburnRiley.com

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.