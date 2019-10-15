Quantcast

Report: Sears closing 2 more Md. stores

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2019

A report that surfaced Tuesday showed the Sears store at Lakforest Mall in Gaithersburg and a Kmart location in Stevensville will join more than 100 other outlets nationwide in closing down in the coming months. Company officials did not release an official list of the locations that will close, but news outlets across the nation, as well as documents ...

