BSO work group weighs long-term solutions to orchestra’s financial plight

By: Louis Krauss October 16, 2019

Leading members of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra grappled with how to improve its bleak financial future for the organization at its first work group meeting since a one-year contract was signed with its musicians back to restart programming back in September.

