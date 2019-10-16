Quantcast

Despite 35,080-case backlog, asbestos docket is under control, Judiciary says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 16, 2019

The Baltimore City Circuit Court’s efforts to reduce its backlog of asbestos cases belies any need for statutory, regulatory or budgetary changes to how these personal injury claims are currently handled, the Maryland Judiciary stated this week in a report to the General Assembly. “(T)he Judiciary has dedicated substantial resources to the asbestos docket,” stated the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo