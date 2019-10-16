Quantcast

DONALD MARCH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Discharge of counsel -- Need for judicial inquiry Appellant, Donald March, was charged with multiple counts of first- and seconddegree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, discharging a firearm in violation of Baltimore City ordinance, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and using, ...

