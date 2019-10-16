Quantcast

FEI Systems behavioral health application achieves ONC Health IT certification

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2019

A behavioral health application created by FEI Systems, a Columbia-based provider of health IT solutions, achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification. The certification came via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo