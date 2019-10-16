Quantcast

Longtime MPT personality Rhea Feikin to retire

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2019

Maryland Public Television announced Wednesday Rhea Feikin, a fixture on television in Maryland since the 1960s and a mainstay on MPT over the past 40-plus years, will retire at the end of February. At present, Feikin hosts two MPT series, “Artworks” and “Chesapeake Collectibles,” and is the network’s principal pledge drive spokesperson. Feikin is a Baltimore native who earned her ...

