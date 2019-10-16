Quantcast

Court case over police pay settled; officers may get raise

By: Associated Press October 16, 2019

TOWSON — Police in a Maryland county may soon receive a pay raise. The Baltimore Sun reports the Baltimore County Council is expected to vote Monday on a board's recommendation for a pay bump at the top of the salary scale for many police department employees. Fiscal notes from the county show the cost of the proposed changes ...

