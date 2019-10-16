Quantcast

Court seems split on possible resentencing for teen sniper

By: Associated Press Matthew Barakat October 16, 2019

Liberal and conservative justices seemed split on whether to grant a new sentencing hearing to Lee Boyd Malvo, who as a teenager was one of two snipers who terrorized the Washington area, killing 10 people.

