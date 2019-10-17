Alessandra Moscucci | Warschawski

Alessandra Moscucci has joined Warschawski as a senior associate.

In her new role, Alessandra will coordinate and execute strategic communications campaigns, digital marketing and social media efforts.

Before joining Warschawski, Alessandra was an account executive at Nevins & Associates where she was responsible for overseeing strategic marketing communication for clients. Her expertise includes media relations, social media, traditional and digital advertising, influencer marketing, copywriting, key messaging development, trade show strategy and event planning.

