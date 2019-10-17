Julia V. Taylor | Offit Kurman

Julia V. Taylor has joined Offit Kurman in its Bethesda office as a principal-level attorney with the firm’s Business Law and Transactions Practice Group.

Her practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, corporate governance, as well as general corporate law. She helps clients with the formation and initial capitalization of business entities, including entity selection, founder agreements, employee confidentiality agreements, subscription agreements, incentive equity plans, shareholder agreements, and operating agreements.

Taylor also serves as outside general counsel to clients, providing advice on a diverse range of issues that impact a company, such as employment, licensing, and intellectual property matters. In addition, she provides advice to boards of directors, board committees, and controlling stockholders regarding corporate governance and securities laws compliance.

