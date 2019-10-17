Quantcast

Board OKs new bonds to expand Ocean City Convention Center

By: Associated Press October 17, 2019

A Maryland board has approved the Maryland Stadium Authority's authorization to issue new bonds for an expansion of the Ocean City Convention Center.

