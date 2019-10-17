Quantcast

Officer sentenced for drawing gun in road rage incident

By: Associated Press October 17, 2019

A Baltimore police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for a road rage incident in which he drew his gun on a pedestrian who threw tea on his new car.

