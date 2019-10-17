Quantcast

Monarch Preschool College Park to open next year

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2019

Monarch Preschool College Park, founded by The Children’s Guild, will open in February 2020 and serve 120 children ages 3-5. The school will be located in an 11,400-square-foot renovated space in College Park United Methodist Church, 9601 Rhode Island Ave., on the corner of Rhode Island Avenue and Hollywood Road in College Park. It will be ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo