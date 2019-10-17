Quantcast

Patapsco Heritage Greenway awards mini-grants

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2019

Patapsco Heritage Greenway awarded 11 organizations a total of $25,000 as part of its Patapsco Valley Heritage Area Mini-Grant Program, officials said Thursday. The program is designed to assist heritage-related sites, organizations and municipalities to develop new and innovative programs, partnerships, exhibits, tours, events, and other initiatives consistent with the regional goals and objectives stated within ...

