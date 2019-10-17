Robert Findling | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Robert Findling, MD, MBA, vice president of psychiatric services and research at Kennedy Krieger Institute, received the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry’s (AACAP) 2019 Norbert and Charlotte Rieger Award for Scientific Achievement.

Findling was honored at the AACAP’s 66th annual meeting Oct. 16 in Chicago where he accepted the award and presented the findings of this study.

Findling won the award for his research on the role of lithium in the maintenance treatment of pediatric patients with bipolar I disorder. The award, which was presented at the AACAP annual meeting in Chicago, recognizes the most outstanding scientific paper published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry from July 2018 through June 2019.

Published in February 2019, the study, “Lithium for the Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder: A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Discontinuation Study,” examines the long-term safety of lithium through a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Discontinuation Trial. The trial was a continuation of prior work that highlighted lithium’s efficacy and effect size in the acute treatment of mania in pediatric patients. That study found that what was observed for lithium in youths is comparable to what has been reported in adult patients. The current study found that continued treatment with lithium is associated with better outcomes and is generally well-tolerated in pediatric patients with bipolar disorder.

